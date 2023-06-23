13-year-old boy, man, shot near UIC campus

A 13-year-old boy and a man were shot blocks away from the University of Illinois at Chicago on Thursday night.

Police found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm around 11:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street, according to police.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

An 18-year-old man who was grazed in the head by gunfire self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was treated and released.

The boy reported he saw a black SUV drive away from the scene after the shooting.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.