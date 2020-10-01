13-year-old boy missing from Aurora

article

Authorities are looking for a 13-year-old boy reported missing from west suburban Aurora.

Byron Sparrow was last seen Wednesday in the 2200 block of Tremont Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Aurora police.

Byron is 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray long-sleeve sweatshirt, light blue shorts with black polka dots and red stripes on the sides with gray Croc sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police at 630-256-5900.