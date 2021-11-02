13-year-old boy shot and killed on Halloween night in Northwest Indiana, another boy wounded

On Halloween night in Hammond, Indiana, two 13-year-old boys were shot. One of the boys died.

The other was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg and released.

Hammond police said that a person of interest has been taken into custody for questioning.

Police said they are still looking for more information, and if you can help, contact Hammond Police Det. Sgt. Chris Gootee at 219-942-4900 or Det. Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998 .

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP