13-year-old boy shot in Lawndale

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest Monday in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was in a vehicle with two other people about 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Kedvale Avenue when shots rang out, Chicago police said. The boy was dropped off at a nearby fire station, then taken to Stroger Hospital.

The people who dropped him off didn’t stay on the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made as Area Four detectives investigate.