13-year-old boy shot in South Shore neighborhood

Two people were shot, including a 13-year-old boy, Sunday in South Shore.

About 2:42 p.m., the boy and a 20-year-old man were in the 2600 block of East 77th Street when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

The teen was shot in the knee and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

The man was struck in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP