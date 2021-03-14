Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old boy shot in South Shore neighborhood

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
South Shore
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Two people were shot, including a 13-year-old boy, Sunday in South Shore.

About 2:42 p.m., the boy and a 20-year-old man were in the 2600 block of East 77th Street when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

The teen was shot in the knee and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

The man was struck in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Family of murdered mom offers free diapers, food to moms in need

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, was killed in 2019. Prosecutors said she was lured to a Southwest Chicago home with the promise of free baby items. She was strangled and her son was cut from her womb. He died two months later. On Saturday, her family held a food and diaper distribution event in her honor.