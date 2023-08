A 13-year-old boy was shot in the back on Chicago's South Side Tuesday night.

At about 7 p.m., a 13-year-old boy was on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Shields when unknown males on foot fired shots, police said.

The boy was struck in the back and transported to Comer's Children's Hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.