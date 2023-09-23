13-year-old cancer survivor gifted all-expenses-paid trip to see Bears play Chiefs

As the Chicago Bears take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, it is all about survival.

That's a fight that 13-year-old Sophie Nieves knows all too well.

Sophie Nieves and her family are headed to Kansas City to cheer on her favorite team, the Chicago Bears. The all-expenses-paid trip was made possible through Advocate Healthcare, United Airlines and the Bears.

Sophie was diagnosed with leukemia at 10 years old after what her parents initially believed were COVID symptoms. She spent many days in the hospital but last month Sophie finished chemotherapy and is now cancer-free.

To add icing on the cake, earlier Saturday she got to meet her favorite player, Bears quarterback Justin Fields, at Halas Hall.

"He said ‘I’ll meet you at the game and I hope we win this season,'" Sophie said.

Sophie also got a tour of Halas Hall, an autographed hat and sneakers. On Sunday, she and her family will have pregame field passes, great seats and first-class accomodations.

Sophie was also able to get a behind-the-scenes look at many of the other features and accommodations here at O'Hare Airport. She met a couple of pilots and saw some of the inner workings that not too many people get to see. Sophie said she plans to pay it forward.