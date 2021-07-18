13-year-old carjacking suspect and person who shot her will both face charges, Kenosha police say

The 13-year-old girl who allegedly tried to carjack someone on Friday night in Kenosha will be facing charges, as will the driver who shot her.

The girl was shot while trying to steal a car from a gas station at the corner of Sheridan Road and 50th, police said.

She remains hospitalized.

Kenosha police said on Sunday that charges will be referred to juvenile court.

The driver remains in custody on a single charge of recklessly endangering safety.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP