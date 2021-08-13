13-year-old girl reported missing from Gresham

article

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from Gresham on the South Side.

Jayla Gordon was last seen Thursday near 76th Street and Union Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Gordon is 5-foot-7, 114 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black head scarf, a white North Face hoodie, blue jeans and multi-colored fur flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8274.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP