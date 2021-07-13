13-year-old girl reported missing from Humboldt Park

article

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from West Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Deswanti Hillard was last seen about 4 p.m. Saturday near the 4200 block of West Potomac Avenue with her step-sister, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Hillard is 5-foot-3, 90 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair pulled into a ponytail, and has a dark-brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.