Chicago-area police officer returns to duty after ICE detention

The Brief Hanover Park police officer Radule Bojovic returned to full duty after being detained by ICE on Oct. 15 as part of a DHS enforcement operation. Federal authorities did not contest his bond, and village officials say he was legally authorized to work and carry a firearm when hired, with no criminal history found in background checks. The Village of Hanover Park will provide him back pay for the time he was on leave.



A suburban Chicago police officer who was arrested by federal immigration authorities after being accused of living in the U.S. illegally has returned to duty.

What we know:

The Hanover Park Police Department said Tuesday that Officer Radule Bojovic resumed full-duty status on Monday.

He had been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Oct. 15 as part of Operation Midway Blitz, a Department of Homeland Security enforcement effort launched in September targeting undocumented immigrants with criminal records in the Chicago area.

Bojovic was released on bond Oct. 31. Because his bond is not being contested, he remains authorized to work by the federal government, and the police department determined he could return to duty.

Radule Bojovic

When Bojovic was taken into custody, the department said he had been hired in January 2025 in compliance with federal and state law.

Before he was hired, the Village of Hanover Park confirmed he was legally authorized to work in the United States. He also presented a work authorization card issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services during the hiring process.

Background checks conducted by the FBI and Illinois State Police showed no criminal history, the department said.

Officials also confirmed that his immigration status allowed him to carry a firearm while on duty.

What's next:

The Village of Hanover Park said Bojovic will receive back pay for the period he was on leave.

