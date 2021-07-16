Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old girl shot while trying to carjack vehicle in Kenosha: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Kenosha County
A 13-year-old girl was shot while trying to carjack a vehicle in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Friday night, police said.

KENOSHA, Wisconsin - A 13-year-old girl was shot while trying to carjack a vehicle in Kenosha, Wisconsin, police said.

The attempted carjacking happened at a gas station five blocks from the police station on Friday night.

Police said the driver pulled into the gas station and left the car running and unattended.

The girl jumped in and tried to drive away. The driver opened fire and hit her.

The girl was flown to Children's Hospital.

Police said "suspect in custody," but it's not clear if that meant the girl, or the person who shot her.