13-year-old missing from Norwood Park

Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered teen from unincorporated Norwood Township.

Rhianna J. Armstrong, 13, was last seen at her residence in the 8000 block of Balmoral Avenue at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. Officials believe she left her residence through a bedroom window.

Armstrong is described as female, Black, approximately 5’04", weighing 140 pounds, with medium brown complexion, brown eyes and long brown braids with blue streaks and gold clips.

She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray leggings with Mickey Mouse printed on them and black Nike gym shoes.

Authorities say she is known to frequent areas on the West Side of Chicago.

Anyone with information about Armstrong’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896, or the Cook County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency number at 847-635-1188.