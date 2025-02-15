$13M in federal funding brings Elmwood Park railroad crossing project closer to reality

A major project to eliminate one of the country’s longest and deadliest railroad crossings is $13 million closer to becoming a reality.

What we know:

The Grand Avenue crossing in Elmwood Park, where Metra and freight trains pass about 120 times a day, has earned a reputation for its dangerous configuration.

The tracks intersect the road at a 10-degree angle, creating a 366-foot-long crossing, the second deadliest in Illinois. Since 2018, the area has seen 160 collisions, including several fatalities.

For decades, local officials have fought to make the crossing safer, but the project requires massive engineering work.

On Saturday, Elmwood Park Mayor Skip Saviano joined state and federal officials to announce the next step in the plan.

"We're incredibly grateful for all the work to be able to announce this big victory for Elmwood Park. $13.1 million in federal funding from the Department of Transportation to the Village of Elmwood Park!" said Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Illinois).

The funding will help pay for phase two of the Grand Gateway Project, which will create an underpass at the crossing.

The $120 million project is designed to separate the road from the tracks, improving safety and easing congestion.

"It is an underpass, so we're gonna go about 30 feet below the railroad tracks. We're gonna have continuous sidewalks on both sides," said

"It will save 250 hours of congestion every year. It will allow Metra and freight trains to move faster. It will allow first responders to respond faster and most of all, it will prevent crashes and it will save lives," said Saviano.

So far, half of the project’s estimated cost has been secured through federal, state, and Cook County funds. The $13 million announced Saturday will help acquire land and prepare for construction.

Once phase two is complete, officials hope to secure the remaining funds to finish the project, which could be completed by 2029.

"It has a tragic history of crashes and it's important that we build this grade separation to eliminate the main point of conflict so that trains and cars will never again collide," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

What's next:

If all goes according to plan and they're able to secure the rest of the funding, the project could be finished by the year 2029.