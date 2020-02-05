14 arrested in sex trafficking sting at Gurnee-area hotel

article

Fourteen men were arrested in a multi-day sex trafficking sting at a Gurnee-area hotel in the north suburbs.

The Lake County sheriff’s office announced the arrests as part of a national operation targeting the consumers of prostitution, known as “Johns,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The sting used phony online ads selling prostitution and directed the men to a hotel in the Gurnee area, where they were arrested by undercover officers, the sheriff’s office said.

“Many of the individuals selling sex are not doing so willingly, a large number are being forced into involuntary servitude,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

In the last decade, the nation-wide anti-human trafficking effort has led to more than 10,000 arrests.

The arrests in the Gurnee-area hotel include the following:

Salvador Vicario, 61, of North Chicago

Advertisement

Salvador Vicario | Lake County sheriff’s office

Gregory D. Paul, 53, of Twin Lakes, WI

Gregory Paul | Lake County sheriff’s office

Carlos Reyes-Velez, 36, of Beach Park

Carlos Reyes-Velez | Lake County sheriff’s office

Mark K. Volpe, 62, of Highwood

Mark Volpe | Lake County sheriff’s office

Steven P. Wilt, 62, of Gurnee

Steven Wilt | Lake County sheriff’s office

Pedro Mendez-Gonzalez, 51, of Waukegan

Pedro Mendez-Gonzalez | Lake County sheriff’s office

Timothy D. Christian, 37, of Waukegan

Timothy Christian | Lake County sheriff’s office

Gustavo A. Cornelio-Garcia, 25, of Zion

Gustavo Cornelio-Garcia | Lake County sheriff’s office

Roger C. Jimdar, 31, of Kenosha, WI

Roger Jimdar | Lake County sheriff’s office

John Powell, 38, of Waukegan

John Powell | Lake County sheriff’s office

Sean A. O’Reilly, 43, of Greendale, WI

Sean O’Reilly | Lake County sheriff’s office

Jay Sawyer, 58, of Glenview

Jay Sawyer | Lake County sheriff’s office

Kyle E. Macgibbon, 59, of Libertyville

Kyle Macgibbon | Lake County sheriff’s office

Gregory J. Mason, 53, of Spring Grove