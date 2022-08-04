14-year-old boy and man struck by gunfire in Austin

A 14-year-old boy and a man were shot Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

The pair was outside around 2:21 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue, police said.

The boy was shot in the chest and armpit. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The 61-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, according to officials.

The shooting took place roughly 30 minutes after two other people were shot a mile and a half away in the same neighborhood.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.