Pair shot while standing outside in Austin

A man and a woman were wounded in a double shooting Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 26-year-old man and the 18-year-old woman were outside around 1:50 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Madison when someone started shooting at them, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was taken to Loyola Hospital, police said. The woman was shot once in the back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.

They were both listed in fair condition.

No one isw in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.