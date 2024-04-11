14-year-old boy arrested moments after trying to carjack man in Chicago

A 14-year-old boy was arrested shortly after allegedly attempting to carjack a man in Englewood on Wednesday.

The juvenile is charged with one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the teenager reportedly tried to forcefully take a vehicle from a 55-year-old man in the 7000 block of South Lowe.

Police promptly responded to the incident and apprehended the teen, who was subsequently taken into custody and charged accordingly.

No further details were provided by the police.