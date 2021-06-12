14-year-old boy hurt in West Woodlawn shooting

A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday in West Woodlawn.

The teen boy was playing with his friends on the sidewalk about 6:45 p.m. when someone opened fire in the 6500 block of South Champlain Avenue, Chicago police said.

He suffered a graze wound on the neck and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition is stable, police said.

Pastor Donovan Price, founder and executive director of Solutions and Resources|Street Pastors, joined the teen’s family at the hospital and spoke with them.

Despite his parents "doing everything they could" to keep him safe, Price said the teen still got caught in the crossfire.

"His parents talked about how strict they are on him and how he usually can not go certain places … and doing everything they could," Price said. "Unfortunately this kid still ends up in surgery with his mom at his side, trying to live."

Area One detectives are investigating.