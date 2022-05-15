14-year-old boy killed during a shootout at gas station in North Chicago

A 14-year-old boy was killed during a shootout at a gas station in suburban North Chicago on Sunday, police said.

The teen exchanged gunfire with someone in a car at a Citgo parking lot in the 1000 block of Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m., North Chicago police said in a statement.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The boy was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead later at a hospital, police said. His name was not released.

The people in the car drove away but crashed at a Waukegan Home Depot parking lot after trying to outrun Waukegan police officers. Three suspects were arrested after running inside the business.

Advertisement

The murder was being investigated by North Chicago police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.