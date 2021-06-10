14-year-old boy killed in Lawndale shooting: ‘He was a good kid’

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side — the 11th child aged 15 and younger to be gunned down in Chicago this year.

The teen was shot multiple times on a sidewalk around 1:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Karlov Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

The gunman was not in custody.

Shortly after the shooting, police taped off a U-Haul moving truck with nearby boxes adjacent to Frazier International Magnet Elementary School, which was in session when the shooting occurred.

A neighborhood resident said he knew the victim well.

"He was a good kid. Sometimes he got mixed up with the wrong crowd, but he was a good kid," said the man, who asked he be called by his first name Tyreese.

"His mother was moving the family to Maywood to let him live out his life in a calmer environment," he said.

The man claimed he saw a white car drive up and someone fire shots at him.

Ten other children aged 15 or younger have been shot dead so far this year, according to Sun-Times records. That’s more than the number killed in all of 2019.

The most recent shooting to kill a child happened June 2 in Back of the Yards on the South Side. Savanah Quintero, 14, was shot in her head after three young gang members asked which gang she was affiliated with. After she said she wasn’t, the attackers chased her and opened fire, killing the girl.