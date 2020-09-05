14-year-old boy missing from West Garfield Park

article

A 14-year-old boy was reported missing Saturday from West Garfield Park.

Marquise Williams was last seen in the 4000 block of West Van Buren Street, Chicago police said.

Williams is a 5-foot-9, 230-pound boy with black hair and brown eyes, police said. He may appear to be in need of medical attention.

Police believe Williams may have been wearing gray jogging pants and either white Air Force One gym shoes or black and gold Nike flip-flops.

Williams is known to hang out around his home or near Pulaski Road and Harrison Street, police said. He was also recently seen in the area of Grant Park and Millennium Park.

Anyone with information should call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.

