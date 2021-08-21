14-year-old boy punched, stabbed and shot in Little Village: police

A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition after being punched, kicked, stabbed and shot in Little Village Saturday morning.

The boy was outside in the 2600 block of West 24th Street at about 1:37 a.m. when a group of people punched and kicked him.

The group then stabbed him in the shoulder twice and shot him in the arm, police said.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The boy has been uncooperative with officers, police said.

No further information was made available.