A 14-year-old boy was shot in his home in West Pullman on the Far South Side early Thursday.

The teen was in the living room in the first block of East 119th Street when someone outside fired shots through the front window, Chicago police said.

A bullet struck him in the abdomen and he was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody.

