14-year-old boy suffers graze wound in Woodlawn

A 14-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the abdomen Friday night in Woodlawn.

The incident occurred in the 6500 block of South Ingleside.

At about 7:54 p.m., the boy was walking down the street when an offender walked towards the victim, produced a handgun and fired shots.

The boy suffered a graze wound to the left abdomen, and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

No offender is currently in custody.