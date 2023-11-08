14-year-old boy throws teen from hood of car before robbing him in Marynook: Chicago police

A teenage boy was arrested Tuesday in connection to a reckless driving incident that left a victim seriously injured in Marynook on the Fourth of July.

Police say a 14-year-old boy knowingly drove recklessly in the 8500 block of Dorchester Avenue with another 14-year-old boy on the hood of the vehicle.

The victim was thrown from the hood of the car before he was robbed by the offender.

Police say the victim was left seriously injured.

The offender was charged with three felonies for vehicular endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and theft greater than $500.

No additional information is available at this time.