A teenager was charged in connection with an armed carjacking Sunday night in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

The 14-year-old was accused of taking a car from a 53-year-old man at gunpoint in the 400 block of West 31st Street, police said.

He was arrested Monday afternoon after police saw him in the stolen vehicle, according to CPD.

The teen is due in juvenile court Tuesday.

