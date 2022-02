A teenager was charged in connection with a carjacking this January in the Golden Gate neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side.

The 14-year-old was accused of taking a vehicle by force from a 33-year-old man on Jan. 22 in the 13000 block of South Riverdale Avenue, police said.

He was arrested Wednesday in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The 14-year-old faces one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

