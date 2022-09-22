14-year-old detained for allegedly bringing gun to West Chicago High School

A DuPage County judge ordered that a 14-year-old boy be detained until at least his next court appearance after allegedly bringing a gun to his suburban school.

On Wednesday, a School Resource Officer at West Chicago High School was notified that a student had allegedly shown off a gun while in the building.

An investigation revealed that a 14-year-old was in the bathroom during the last hour of class when he displayed a tan Glock handgun in his waistband, officials said.

The teen was later located at his home while still in possession of the weapon, according to officials. He was then taken to the West Chicago Police Department for questioning.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The juvenile was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in public – school, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon – under 21, and unlawful possession of a fire – under 18.

"There is absolutely no reason whatsoever for a fourteen-year-old boy to be in possession of a dangerous weapon, as alleged in this case," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "While no threats were made, directly or indirectly, my office takes any sign of potential violence involving a school very seriously and anyone suspected of any such behavior will be investigated and charged accordingly."

The teenage boy is next due in court on Oct. 5.