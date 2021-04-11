14-year-old girl reported missing from Logan Square

article

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing from Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Madison Harris was last seen Friday leaving her home in the 1600 block of North Drake Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Harris was red-orange dyed hair, 5-foot-6 and 1oo pounds, police said.

She has been previously found in Urbana, Illinois, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.