article

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from the South Chicago neighborhood.

Shan'terica Robinson-Pike was last seen in the area of the 8400 block of South Colfax Avenue on Friday, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Robinson-Pike is described as 5'2" and 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 Detectives at (312) 747-8274.