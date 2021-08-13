14-year-old girl shot after getting into an argument in Bronzeville

A 14-year-old girl was shot Friday night after getting into a verbal altercation with an unknown offender.

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of South State Street

The girl was walking down the street at about 7:10 p.m. when she got into a verbal altercation with an unknown suspect.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The suspect then produced a weapon and fired shots.

The girl was struck in the right shoulder and wrist.

She was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.