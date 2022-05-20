14-year-old kicked man in head at CTA station, causing his death: police

A 14-year-old is facing murder charges after allegedly kicking a man in the head at a CTA train station earlier this week, causing his death.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, police said the juvenile kicked a 26-year-old man in the head while he was at the Cicero Station in the 4700 block of West Lake.

The victim, Bernardo Gomez, collapsed and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead the next day, police said.

The teen was arrested Thursday and charged accordingly.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.