1,453 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, 17 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,453 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 17 additional confirmed deaths.

Of the 17 deaths, 11 were reported in Cook County.

IDPH is reporting a total of 301,541 cases, including 8,791 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent is 3.3%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,656 specimens for a total of 5,886,418.

As of Saturday night, 1,521 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 384 patients were in the ICU and 140 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.