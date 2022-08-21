15-month-old Chicago girl reported missing

article

A 15-month-old girl was reported missing from Marquette Park Sunday morning.

London Ligon was last seen by family members inside of her residence.

Chicago police did not release the exact address of where she was last seen.

The girl is 2'6" and weighs about 25 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has information about London, you are asked to contact Area One Detectives — SVU at 312- 747-8380 or dial 911.