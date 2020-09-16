15 shot, 2 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Fifteen people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

The day’s first reported fatal shooting killed a 21-year-old man was inside an apartment in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

About 11:10 p.m., the man was inside the bedroom of a second floor apartment in the 4800 block of South Wood Street when someone he knew fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the neck, face and arm, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot at a CTA Red Line station in Rogers Park on the North Side, police said.

About 6:12 p.m., he was inside the Morse station, 1358 W. Morse Ave., when someone in a vehicle fired shots, police said.

The man was struck in the abdomen and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In non-fatal shootings a 21-year-old man was shot in Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 10:40 p.m., he was in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 7400 block of North Clark Street when shots were fired, and he was grazed on the face, police said.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition, police said.

Minutes prior five people, including two teens, were wounded in a drive-by in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

About 10:25 p.m., the group was standing on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of West Lawrence Avenue when someone inside a passing white-colored Nissan fired shots in their direction, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was struck in the abdomen and left leg, and a 17-year-old boy was struck in the abdomen, police said. They were taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in critical condition.

A 21-year-old woman was struck in the right hand and taken to the same hospital in serious condition, police said. A 27-year-old man who was grazed by a bullet on his chest was in fair condition at the hospital.

A 37-year-old man was struck in the right leg and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition.

A man was shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The 49-year-old was shot in the back about 9:15 p.m. as he walked in the 3700 block of West 26th Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Minutes prior on the South Side, three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting in Parkway Gardens.

The boy and two men, 20 and 27, were standing on the sidewalk about 9:10 p.m. in the 6400 block of South King Drive when two male suspects approached them and fired shots, police said.

The 20-year-old was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. The other man was grazed in the chest and shoulder and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The boy was grazed in the leg and declined treatment, police said.

A man is in critical condition after being shot in South Shore.

The 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen about 8:25 p.m. while sitting in a vehicle in the 2700 block of East 75th Street, police said.

He was driven to South Shore Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 20-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Tuesday in Marquette Park on the South Side.

He was shot in the buttock about 3:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Lithuania Plaza Court, Chicago police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded a 25-year-old man in South Shore on the South Side.

He was on the street about 2:23 p.m. in the 2700 block of East 75th Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. The man was struck multiple times and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Fourteen people were shot, two fatally, Monday in Chicago.