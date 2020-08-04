15 shot Monday in Chicago

Fifteen people were shot Monday in Chicago.

The day’s most recent reported shooting wounded two men in Princeton Park on the South Side.

The 24 and 40-year-old were outside with a group of people about 8:46 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Harvard Avenue when they were struck by bullets, Chicago police said. Neither of them knew where gunfire came from or who shot them.

The younger man was hit in the shoulder, and the older man was shot in the hand, police said. They took themselves to Roseland hospital in fair condition.

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Park Manor on the South Side.

He was in an alley about 7:07 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Champlain Avenue when two suspects fired shots at him, police said.

The man was shot in the back, chest and leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

About the same time, a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were wounded in a shooting in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 7 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Troy Street when someone in a light-colored vehicle pulled up and fired shots, police said.

The man was struck in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where hid condition was stabilized, police said. The woman was shot in the abdomen and is in critical condition at the same hospital.

Five minutes prior, two men were shot in Fifth City on the West Side.

The men, 18 and 38, were on the sidewalk about 6:55 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Monroe Street when someone in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots, police said.

The older man was struck in the hand and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The 18-year-old was hit in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Two men were shot Monday afternoon in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

They were in an alley about 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Avers Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside unleashed gunfire, police said.

A 24-year-old man was struck seven times in the chest area and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. Another man, 27, was grazed in the abdomen area and refused treatment.

Five minutes prior, two men were wounded in a shooting in Woodlawn on the South Side.

A 29-year-old was walking about 12:24 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when someone fired 15 to 20 rounds from a passing vehicle, police said.

The man was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. Another man, 33, later showed up at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Roseland on the South Side.

He was on a porch about noon in the 11000 block of South Normal Avenue when two people emerged from an alley and opened fire, police said.

The 59-year-old was shot in each leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Monday morning a man was shot in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was walking down the sidewalk at 5:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East 79th Street when a silver or gray car pulled up and someone inside started shooting at him, according to police. He did not recognize the car or the shooter.

The man was shot in the left leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Minutes prior, a man was found shot multiple times in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, thought to be in his 30s, was found unconscious in an alley about 5:23 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his right bicep, police said.

The day’s first reported shooting critically wounded a man in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The 37-year-old was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the groin and leg about 2:16 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Wallace Street, according to police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nine people were killed and 25 others wounded last weekend in Chicago.