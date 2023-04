A 15-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a man in the West Loop last month.

The juvenile faces one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

According to police, the teen is accused of taking a vehicle by force from a 33-year-old man in the 200 block of North Elizabeth on March 30.

The boy was arrested Monday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.