15-year-old boy arrested in Chicago armed robbery spree, police say

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with 11 armed robberies in a span of several hours across Chicago.

The juvenile was taken into custody on Monday. However, the robberies occurred earlier this year, on Aug. 20.

The teenager was identified as one of the offenders who participated in the robberies, police said.

The crimes took place at the following times and locations:

12:30 a.m.: 600 block of W. 63rd St. (7th District); 29-year-old female victim

12:33 a.m.: 3600 block of W. Lake (11th District); 43-year-old male victim

1:30 a.m.: 1400 block of N. Central (25th District); 54-year-old male victim

2:45 a.m.: 1900 block of W. 79th St. (6th District); 38-year-old male victim

3 a.m.: 7900 block S. Racine (6th District); 39-year-old male victim

3:50 a.m.: 600 block of E. 79th St. (6th District); 26-year-old male victim

4 a.m.: 500 block of E. 79th St. (6th District); two 28-year-old female victims

5:30 a.m.: 3400 block of S. Ashland (9th District); 22-year-old and 24-yearold male victims

5:40 a.m.: 1000 block of W. 35th St. (9th District); 31-year-old male victim

The 15-year-old was hit with 11 felony counts of robbery – armed with a firearm. No further information was provided by police.