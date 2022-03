A teenager was charged in connection with a December carjacking in the Old Town neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

The 15-year-old was accused of taking a car from a 32-year-old woman by force on Dec. 2, 2021 in the 1400 block of North Wells Street, police said.

The teen was arrested Monday and charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP