15-year-old boy charged with felony in attempted carjacking in Chicago

A 15-year-old boy is facing a felony charge after he attempted to carjack a man Thursday on Chicago's West Side.

About 7:02 p.m., the boy tried to take a vehicle by force from a 30-year-old man in the 5300 block of West Van Buren Street in the South Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Police said the boy was captured moments later about a block from the scene.

The boy was charged with one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking.

No further information was immediately available.