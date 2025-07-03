15-year-old boy dies after hit-and-run while biking in northwest suburbs, sheriff says

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bike Wednesday night in unincorporated Crystal Lake. He was struck from behind by a southbound vehicle on Terra Cotta Road; his bike had an active red taillight. The driver fled the scene, and the crash remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.



A 15-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle Wednesday night in the northwest suburbs, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Terra Cotta Road near the intersection of Deering Oaks Lane in unincorporated Crystal Lake.

Two 15-year-old boys were riding southbound on bicycles when a vehicle, also heading south, struck one of them from behind, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

The teen’s bicycle had an activated red taillight at the time of the crash, officials said. He was taken to Northwestern Medicine Hospital McHenry, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver did not stop and fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s major crash investigation unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.