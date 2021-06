A 15-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting late Friday night in Washington Heights on the Far South Side.

The teen was walking with a group of people about 11:50 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Aberdeen Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody.