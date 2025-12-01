Chicago weather: More snow hits during evening rush hour

The snow has arrived, and road conditions are getting slick around the region. Travel conditions are expected to worsen throughout the rest of the evening.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of Chicagoland for 1 to 4 inches of snow.

The highest totals will be found near and south of I-80. The Advisory will last through midnight for Northeast Illinois, and wrap up at 3 a.m. for Northwest Indiana.

Tuesday looks quiet and cold with morning lows in the teens and highs only in the lower 20s. Plan for mostly cloudy skies and west-southwesterly winds in the 5 to 10 mph range.

Another chance of snow arrives on Wednesday with a brief warm-up into the low 30s. Temperatures will drop dramatically Wednesday night into Thursday with overnight lows dropping to near zero! Wind chills will fall well below zero by Thursday morning.

Sunshine returns on Thursday, but temperatures will be very cold with highs only in the mid-teens. Overnight lows Thursday night into Friday will once again drop to around zero. Plan for mostly cloudy skies on Friday with highs returning to the low 20s.

There is a small chance for a few stray snow showers on Saturday evening, but most of the weekend will be dry and cold. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s.