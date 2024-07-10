15-year-old boy killed in South Side shooting, person of interest detained: police

A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of S. King Drive, in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Officers responded to the shooting after ShotSpotter detected gunfire in the area. When they arrived at the scene, they found the teen, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head, near the street.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, CPD said. His identity hasn't been released.

Authorities have taken a person of interest into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.