15-year-old boy seriously wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and seriously wounded Friday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The 15-year-old was riding in a car traveling west after midnight in the 3200 block of West 63rd Street when someone in  a white sedan fired shots, police said.

The boy was struck in the back and taken by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

