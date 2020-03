A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

The boy was walking about 5:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Winchester Avenue when a male in a dark jacket fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot twice in the arm and once in the thigh, and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.