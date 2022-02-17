Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Porter County
17
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 PM CST, La Porte County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, Newton County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 10:19 AM CST until THU 5:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, La Salle County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 9:58 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, DuPage County, Will County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM CST, DeKalb County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 10:55 AM CST until FRI 4:31 AM CST, Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County

15-year-old boy shot multiple times in West Englewood, in critical condition

By FOX 32 DIGITAL TEAM
Published 
West Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago

15-year-old boy shot in stomach and head in West Englewood

The teen was shot twice while standing outside Thursday morning. He is in critical condition.

WEST ENGLEWOOD - A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in West Englewood Thursday morning. 

According to police, the boy was standing outside in the 5800 block of S. Paulina just after 9 a.m., when he was shot once in the torso and another time in the head. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition. 

No one is in custody at this time. Area One Detectives are investigating.