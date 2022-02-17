15-year-old boy shot multiple times in West Englewood, in critical condition

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in West Englewood Thursday morning.

According to police, the boy was standing outside in the 5800 block of S. Paulina just after 9 a.m., when he was shot once in the torso and another time in the head.

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

No one is in custody at this time. Area One Detectives are investigating.