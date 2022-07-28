15-year-old boy shot near Jackson Park

A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded near Jackson Park Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The boy was outside around 3:18 a.m. when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the thigh in the 1700 block of East 67th Street, police said.

He was transported to Comer Childrens Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.