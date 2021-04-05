15-year-old boy shot taking out trash in Near West Side

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Monday in the Near West Side.

The boy was taking out the trash about 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Washburne Avenue when he heard a gunshot and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He ran inside him home and was taken to Rush University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his lower back, police said. He was later transferred in good condition to Stroger hospital.

The boy told police officers he didn’t see anyone or any vehicles in the area, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.